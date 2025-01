BOBCAT GOLDTHWAIT TO PERFORM INSIDE ANTHEM

ACTOR AND COMEDIAN BOBCAT GOLDTHWAIT WILL PERFORM INSIDE ANTHEM AT THE HARD ROCK HOTEL & CASINO OF SIOUX CITY THIS SPRING ON SATURDAY, MAY 10TH.

GOLDTHWAIT FIRST APPEARED ON THE DAVID LETTERMAN SHOW AT THE AGE OF 20 AND HAS AN ONGOING CAREER AS A WRITER, DIRECTOR, ACTOR, VOICE ACTOR, AND STAND-UP COMEDIAN.

HE IS WELL-KNOWN FOR HIS ROLES IN “SCROOGED” WITH BILL MURRAY AND AS ZED IN THE “POLICE ACADEMY” FRANCHISE.

HIS DIRECTORIAL WORKS INCLUDE FEATURE FILMS WORLD’S GREATEST DAD, STARRING ROBIN WILLIAMS, WILLOW CREEK, GOD BLESS AMERICA, WINDY CITY HEAT, SLEEPING DOGS LIE, AND THE DOCUMENTARIES CALL ME LUCKY AND JOY RIDE.

BOBCAT EVEN WENT ON TOUR AS AN OPENING ACT FOR THE BAND NIRVANA.

TICKETS GO ON SALE THIS FRIDAY AT 10AM AND MAY BE PURCHASED AT THE HARD ROCK WEBSITE OR IN-PERSON AT THE ROCK SHOP.

THE EVENT IN ANTHEM IS FOR GUESTS 21 AND OLDER.

Photo provided by Hard Rock Casino