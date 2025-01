OFFICER JAKE NOEL PRESENTED SIOUXLAND IMPACT AWARD

A SIOUX CITY POLICE OFFICER IS THE RECIPIENT OF POWELL BROADCASTING AND KSCJ’S SIOUXLAND IMPACT AWARD FOR JANUARY.

OFFICER JAKE NOEL WAS PRESENTED THE AWARD AT THE POLICE AFTERNOON ROLL CALL SHIFT CHANGE TUESDAY BY NEWS DIRECTOR WOODY GOTTBURG AND POWELL’S BAILY SITZMANN.

NOEL WAS NOMINATED FOR THE HONOR BY THREE DIFFERENT PEOPLE.

IN THOSE NOMINATIONS, OFFICER NOEL WAS DESCRIBED AS AN OUTSTANDING POLICEMAN WHO DOES A LOT OF WORK IN THE COMMUNITY, AN OFFICER WHO UPHOLDS THE LAW WITH INTEGRITY AND IS QUICK TO RESPOND TO EMERGENCIES, AND COMPASSIONATE IN HIS INTERACTIONS WITH CITIZENS.

THE IMPACT AWARD IS GIVEN TO LAW ENFORCEMENT, FIRE FIGHTERS, PARAMEDICS, MILITARY PERSONNEL AND OTHERS NOMINATED FOR THEIR SERVICE TO OUR CITIZENS HERE IN THE TRI-STATE AREA.