NOEM CLEARS HOMELAND SECURITY SENATE COMMITTEE VOTE

SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM IS ONE STEP CLOSER TO OFFICIALLY LEADING THE DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY UNDER THE NEW TRUMP ADMINISTRATION.

THE SENATE HOMELAND SECURITY AND GOVERNMENTAL AFFAIRS COMMITTEE CLEARED NOEM FOR HOMELAND SECURITY SECRETARY MONDAY ON A BIPARTISAN 13-2 VOTE.

THAT NOW SETS UP A SENATE FLOOR VOTE FOR HER FINAL APPROVAL.

COMMITTEE CHAIR AND REPUBLICAN RAND PAUL SAID NOEM WILL BE CONFIRMED BY THE SENATE QUICKLY.

NOEM WAS ONE OF A HANDFUL OF NOMINEES TO BE VOTED OUT OF COMMITTEE ON TRUMP’S FIRST DAY IN OFFICE.

Photo from U.S. Senate