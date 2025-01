IOWA LAWMAKERS MAY VOTE ON NEW CASINO MORATORIUM

HOUSE SPEAKER PAT GRASSLEY SAYS HE’D LIKE TO ENSURE A NEW MORATORIUM ON CASINOS WOULD HAVE ENOUGH VOTES TO PASS THE SENATE AND BE SIGNED INTO LAW BY THE GOVERNOR BEFORE THE HOUSE TAKES A VOTE ON THE PROPOSAL:

PGCASINO1 OC…….TO MOVE FORWARD.” :O5

LAST SPRING, JUST BEFORE THE 2024 LEGISLATURE ADJOURNED, 71 HOUSE MEMBERS VOTED FOR A BAN ON NEW CASINO LICENSES THROUGH 2029, BUT THE SENATE NEVER CONSIDERED IT.

THE CHAIRMAN OF A HOUSE COMMITTEE SAYS HE’LL INTRODUCE A CASINO MORATORIUM BILL THIS WEEK.

THE IOWA RACING AND GAMING COMMISSION HAS SCHEDULED A FEBRUARY 6TH VOTE ON A CASINO LICENSE FOR A 275-MILLION DOLLAR “CEDAR CROSSING” CASINO IN CEDAR RAPIDS, BUT THAT WOULD BE NIXED IF LAWMAKERS ENACT A MORATORIUM BEFORE THEN:

PGCASINO2 OC…………DECIDE TO GO.” :18

GRASSLEY MADE HIS COMMENTS DURING AN APPEARANCE ON “IOWA PRESS” ON IOWA P-B-S.

…………………….