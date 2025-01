SC SYMPHONY TO SALUTE WOMEN IN THE ARTS

THE SIOUX CITY SYMPHONY WILL ALSO BE CELEBRATING “WOMEN IN THE ARTS” IN THE COMING WEEKS.

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR DAVID GROSS SAYS THEY ARE COLLABORATING WITH THE ART CENTER TO SHOWCASE MUSICAL CONTRIBUTIONS FROM WOMEN:

GROSS SAYS THE SYMPHONY WILL FEATURE A SERIES OF EVENTS BEGINNING IN FEBRUARY:

THEN IN MARCH, A SERIES OF CONCERTS WILL ALSO TAKE PLACE:

HE SAYS SOME LOCAL FEMALE MUSICIANS FROM OUR SYMPHONY WILL ALSO BE SHOWCASED:

THE SIOUX CITY INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL, SOUTH SIOUX CITY LIBRARY AND JENSEN PERFORMING ARTS CENTER WILL ALSO BE FEATURING WOMEN IN THE ARTS.