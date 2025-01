MANY OF OUR AREA SCHOOLS ARE STARTING TWO HOURS LATE TUESDAY BECAUSE OF SUB ZERO TEMPERATURES AND 30-40 DEGREE BELOW WIND CHILL FACTORS.

SIOUX CITY, SGT BLUFF-LUTON AND SOUTH SIOUX CITY SCHOOLS ARE STARTING TWO HOURS LATE TUESDAY.

CLICK ON SIOUXLAND WEATHER CANCELLATIONS UNDER THE LOCAL NEWS TAB HERE AT KSCJ DOT COM FOR OTHER AREA SCHOOL ANNOUNCEMENTS.