DAKOTA COUNTY NON EMERGENCY PHONE SERVICE MAY BE DISRUPTED TONIGHT

THE SOUTH SIOUX CITY/ DAKOTA COUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER NON-EMERGENCY PHONE NUMBER (402) 494-7555 MAY BE OUT OF SERVICE FOR MAINTENANCE FROM MIDNIGHT UNTIL 5 A.M. TUESDAY (1/21).

THE MAINTENANCE IS FROM LONG LINES, THEIR PHONE AND INTERNET CARRIER.

DURING THE LATE NIGHT MAINTENANCE, THE PUBLIC IS ASKED TO USE (402)494-3086.

9-1-1 SERVICE FOR DAKOTA COUNTY NEBRASKA WILL NOT BE AFFECTED BY THE WORK BEING PERFORMED.