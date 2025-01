DUE TO THE SUB ZERO TEMPERATURES AND WIND CHILLS, THERE WILL BE NO SCHOOL IN THE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT ON MONDAY, JANUARY 20TH.

THE BISHOP HEELAN CATHOLIC SCHOOLS WILL ALSO BE CLOSED, AS WELL AS ST. PAUL LUTHERAN SCHOOL.

SOUTH SIOUX CITY AND SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN SCHOOLS WERE ALREADY SCHEDULED TO BE CLOSED FOR MARTIN LUTHER KING DAY.