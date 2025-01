LOCAL NAACP MARTIN LUTHER KING CELEBRATION POSTPONED (Update)

MONDAY THE NATION IS HONORING THE WORK AND BIRTHDAY OF CIVIL RIGHTS LEADER DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING JUNIOR.

A COMMUNITY CELEBRATION BY THE LOCAL NAACP THAT WAS TO HAVE TAKEN PLACE MONDAY EVENING HAS BEEN POSTPONED BECAUSE OF THE COLD WEATHER.

THE CELEBRATION WILL NOW OCCUR NEXT MONDAY AT 7 P.M. IN RESTORATION CHURCH, THE FORMER MORNINGSIDE ASSEMBLY OF GOD CHURCH, LOCATED AT 4310 OLD LAKEPORT ROAD.

DR. TERRY MURRELL, PRESIDENT OF WESTERN IOWA TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE, WILL BE THE KEYNOTE SPEAKER.

A COMMUNITY CHOIR WILL PERFORM, AND THERE WILL ALSO BE REPRESENTATION FROM THE CITY’S THREE PUBLIC HIGH SCHOOLS.

THE NATIONAL THEME FOR THE NAACP THIS YEAR IS “MISSION POSSIBLE, PROTECTING FREEDOM, JUSTICE AND DEMOCRACY IN THE SPIRIT OF NON-VIOLENCE.