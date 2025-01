NOEM QUESTIONED IN SENATE HOMELAND SECURITY HEARING

SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM WAS IN WASHINGTON D.C. FOR HER HOMELAND SECURITY SECRETARY CONFIRMATION HEARING TODAY (FRIDAY).

NOEM WAS INTRODUCED BY FELLOW SOUTH DAKOTAN JOHN THUNE, THE NEW SENATE MAJORITY LEADER:

NOEMDC1 OC…….FROM OTHER STATES. :22

IN HER OPENING REMARKS, NOEM TALKED ABOUT HOW SOUTH DAKOTA RESPONDED TO HELP TEXAS DEAL WITH THE INFLOW OF ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS AT OUR SOUTHERN BORDER:

NOEMDC2 OC……CUSTOMS ENFORCEMENT. :26

SOME SENATORS QUESTIONED HER ABOUT THE THREAT OF HOME GROWN TERRORISM, SUCH AS THE RECENT ATTACK IN NEW ORLEANS ON NEW YEAR’S DAY, AND THE RADICALIZATION OF SOME AMERICANS FROM GROUPS LIKE HAMAS:

NOEMDC3 OC……..TO PREVENT THEM. :23

NOEM SPOKE ABOUT THE NUMBER OF TERRORISTS THOUGHT TO BE IN OUR COUNTRY THROUGH CROSSING THE SOUTHERN BORDER:

NOEMDC4 OC…….ON THE TERRORIST WATCH LIST. :08

NOEM TESTIFIED BEFORE THE SENATE HOMELAND SECURITY AND GOVERNMENTAL AFFAIRS COMMITTEE FOR AROUND TWO AND A HALF HOURS.

Photo from U.S. Senate