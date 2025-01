UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA’S HEAD FOOTBALL COACH BOB NIELSON HAS RETIRED.

USD ANNOUNCED THAT NIELSON WOULD BE STEPPING DOWN AFTER 32 SEASONS OF COLLEGE FOOTBALL.

HE’S BEEN AT THE HELM FOR THE COYOTES SINCE 2016 AND RECENTLY CAPPED OFF THE TEAM’S MOST SUCCESSFUL SEASON IN THE F-C-S AFTER MAKING THE SEMIFINALS.

TRAVIS JOHANSEN HAS BEEN PROMOTED FROM DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR TO BECOME USD’S NEXT AND 31ST HEAD COACH.