CITY POLICE SEARCH FOR MALL BURGLARY SUSPECT

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING A STRING OF RECENT BURGLARIES DURING THE OVERNIGHT HOURS INSIDE OF THE SOUTHERN HILLS MALL.

INVESTIGATORS ARE ATTEMPTING TO IDENTIFY THE SUSPECT WHO BROKE INTO THE REGISTER AT FUJI SUSHI ON JANUARY 5TH AND THE REGISTER AT F-Y-E COLLECTIBLES. ON JANUARY 3RD, 5TH AND 11TH.

BOTH BUSINESSES HAD AN UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT OF CASH TAKEN.

THE SUSPECT WAS WEARING AN ORANGE UNDER ARMOUR SWEATSHIRT, CARHART HAT, DARK T-SHIRT, BLUE JEANS, A BLACK MASK COVERING MOST OF HIS FACE, AND WHITE GLOVES.

THE SUSPECT IS A WHITE MALE APPROXIMATELY 6 FT TALL AND 200-225 POUNDS.

IF ANYONE HAS INFORMATION ABOUT THE SUSPECT, PLEASE CALL CRIME STOPPERS AT (712)258-TIPS.