BILL FILED TO EXTEND UNICAMERAL TERM LIMITS

NEBRASKA’S LEGISLATIVE TERM LIMITS COULD INCREASE IN THE FUTURE.

A BILL FILED THIS WEEK IN THE UNICAMERAL WOULD INCREASE LEGISLATIVE TERM LIMITS FROM TWO TO THREE TERMS.

THE MEASURE WAS FILED BY STATE SENATOR ROBERT DOVER OF NORFOLK.

LEGISLATION WAS ALSO FILED ON BEHALF OF GOVERNOR JIM PILLEN BY SENATE SPEAKER JOHN ARCH, WHO FILED A MEASURE THAT WOULD TERMINATE OR REASSIGN THE DUTIES OF MORE THAN 40 COMMISSIONS, BOARDS, COMMITTEES AND COUNCILS.

THE DUTIES WOULD BE GIVEN TO APPOINTED DIRECTORS, CHAIRPERSONS OR ADVISORY COUNCILS.

PILLEN’S OFFICE SAYS THE BILL WOULD CREATE EFFICIENCIES ACROSS STATE GOVERNMENT.

Photo from Nebraska Public Media video feed