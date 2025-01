WINNEBAGO MAN SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON FOR MANSLAUGHTER

A WINNEBAGO, NEBRASKA MAN HAS BEEN SENTENCCED TO FEDERAL PRISON ON A MANSLAUGHTER CHARGE.

21-YEAR-OLD TYLAN WALKER WAS SENTENCED WEDNESDAY IN FEDERAL COURT IN OMAHA TO EIGHT YEARS AND ONE MONTH IN PRISON FOR VOLUNTARY MANSLAUGHTER IN INDIAN COUNTRY.

COURT DOCUMENTS SAY LAST MARCH 30TH, WALKER STARTED A FIST FIGHT WITH A SECOND MAN AND STABBED THE 19-YEAR-OLD MALE IN THE UPPER THIGH.

THE VICTIM WAS UNRESPONSIVE WHEN EMERGENCY SERVICES ARRIVED ON SCENE AND THE VICTIM DIED FROM HIS INJURIES ON APRIL 3RD.

THE CASE WAS PROSECUTED IN FEDERAL COURT BECAUSE THE OFFENSE WAS A FELONY AND OCCURRED ON THE WINNEBAGO INDIAN RESERVATION IN NEBRASKA.

THE INVESTIGATION WAS CONDUCTED BY THE F.B.I.