TSA REPORTS ON GUNS SEIZED AT IOWA AIRPORTS

TRANSPORTATION SECURITY ADMINISTRATION OFFICERS STOPPED 16 FIREARMS AT DES MOINES INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT SECURITY CHECKPOINTS IN 2024.

THAT’S AN ALL-TIME HIGH FOR THE AIRPORT AND A SHARP INCREASE OVER THE SEVEN SEIZED IN 2023.

HERE IN SIOUX CITY, NO GUNS WERE SEIZED AT SIOUX GATEWAY AIRPORT OR AT WATERLOO’S AIRPORT.

THREE WERE SEIZED BY THE T-S-A IN CEDAR RAPIDS.

NATIONWIDE, TSA OFFICERS INTERCEPTED A TOTAL OF 6,678 FIREARMS, AN AVERAGE OF 18 PER DAY. . APPROXIMATELY 94% OF THE FIREARMS WERE LOADED.

IOWA TSA FEDERAL SECURITY DIRECTOR JOHN BRIGHT SAYS “BRINGING A FIREARM TO THE CHECKPOINT IS A CARELESS, DANGEROUS MISTAKE THAT CAN BE EASILY AVOIDED.”

“WHEN A FIREARM IS DETECTED, ALL ACTIVITY IN THAT PASSENGER SCREENING LANE COMES TO A COMPLETE HALT UNTIL POLICE ARRIVE. UNLOADED FIREARMS CAN BE PACKED WITH CHECKED BAGGAGE AND DECLARED TO THE AIRLINE.”

PASSENGERS WHO BRING A FIREARM TO A TSA CHECKPOINT WITH A CIVIL PENALTY RISK FINES OF UP TO $15,000.

TSA provided photo of gun seized in Des Moines