PLANS UNDERWAY TO DEMOLISH OLD WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL

THE OLD WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL AND SHERIFF’S OFFICES LOCATED AT 407 7TH STREET DOWNTOWN HAS BEEN BOARDED UP FOR THE PAST FEW WEEKS SINCE THE NEW LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER OPENED ON THE NORTH SIDE OF SIOUX CITY.

COUNTY BUILDING SERVICES DIRECTOR KENNY SCHMITZ TOLD THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS THIS WEEK THAT A TIMETABLE IS IN MOTION TO DEMOLISH THE OLD BUILDING:

SCHMITZ SAYS THAT DEMOLITION WILL BE AN EXPENSIVE PROCESS:

SCHMITZ SAYS HE WILL ASK FOR A CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS BUDGET ITEM FOR THE 2026 C-I-P BUDGET TO COVER THAT COST.

SUPERVISORS WILL BE ASKED NEXT TUESDAY TO APPROVE A SITE SURVEY OF THE OLD JAIL.

SCHMITZ ESTIMATES THE BID PROCESS WILL TAKE UP TO FOUR MONTHS AND THE ACTUAL DEMOLITION ANOTHER THREE MONTHS AFTER THAT.