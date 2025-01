EFFORT CONTINUES TO FUND NEW RUNWAY FOR 185TH AIR GUARD & SIOUX GATEWAY AIRPORT

THE IOWA NATIONAL GUARD’S ADJUTANT GENERAL SAYS THIS IS A PIVOTAL MOMENT OF EVOLUTION FOR THE ORGANIZATION, WITH CONSTRUCTION ON NEW FACILITIES AND MORE SOLDIERS AND AIRMEN JOINING ITS RANKS.

MAJOR GENERAL STEVE OSBORN SAYS THE IOWA GUARD HAS HAD RECRUITING SUCCESS AND IS AUTHORIZED TO ADD DOZENS OF NEW POSITIONS IN 2025.

GUARD4 OC,,,,,,,,,,IN THE NATION.” :12

THE 137 NEW POSITIONS ARE FOR COMBAT ENGINEERS AS WELL AS SOLDIERS WHO’LL WORK IN CYBER SECURITY AND FIELD ARTILLERY.

OSBORN DELIVERED THE ANNUAL “CONDITION OF THE GUARD” ADDRESS AT THE IOWA CAPITOL TODAY (THURSDAY).

AFTERWARDS, HE MET WITH REPORTERS AND DISCUSSED PLANS TO REBUILD A RUNWAY AT SIOUX CITY’S AIRPORT WHERE 185TH AIR NATIONAL GUARD PLANES CARRYING MASSIVE AMOUNTS OF FUEL TAKE OFF TO RESUPPLY MILITARY AIRCRAFT IN MID-FLIGHT AROUND THE WORLD:

GUARD5 OC……….ALLOWING RUNWAY.” :22

THE F-A-A HAS NOTIFIED OFFICIALS THE RUNWAY HAS ABOUT TWO MORE YEARS OF UNRESTRICTED USE IN ITS CURRENT CONDITION AND AFTER THAT IT WILL BE TOO DANGEROUS FOR THE AIRCRAFT AND CREWS TO USE IT.

OSBORN SAYS THE F-A-A IS LIKELY TO SUPPLY SOME OF THE FUNDS FOR REBUILDING THE RUNWAY.

THE TOTAL PROJECT COST — 95 MILLION DOLLARS.

GUARD6 OC………THE ACTUAL FUNDING.” :17

OSBORN SAYS COMMERCIAL TRAFFIC WILL NOT BE DISRUPTED AT THE SIOUX GATEWAY AIRPORT AS THE AIR GUARD’S RUNWAY IS REBUILT.

THE AIR GUARD’S REFUELING WING WILL OPERATE AT A NEARBY AIR BASES IN OMAHA OR TOPEKA, KANSAS DURING THE PROJECT.

ALSO LATER THIS YEAR, THERE WILL BE A GROUNDBREAKING IN SIOUX CITY FOR A NEW 14-MILLION-DOLLAR, FEDERALLY-FUNDED, ARMY NATIONAL GUARD MAINTENANCE FACILITY.