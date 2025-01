REYNOLDS PROPOSES CELL PHONE RESTRICTIONS IN ANNUAL STATE ADDRESS

IOWA GOVERNOR REYNOLDS DELIVERED THE ANNUAL “CONDITION OF THE STATE” ADDRESS TUESDAY NIGHT AT THE CAPITOL, OUTLINING HER POLICY PRIORITIES FOR THE YEAR.

SHE’S ASKING LEGISLATORS TO REQUIRE THAT PUBLIC SCHOOLS, AT A MINIMUM, BAN STUDENTS FROM USING CELL PHONES WHILE THEY’RE IN CLASS:

KRCELL1 OC…AT SUCCESS. ;19

REYNOLDS ALSO SAYS IT’S TIME TO PASS A LAW TO REQUIRE MOTORISTS TO ONLY USE A CELL PHONE IN HANDS-FREE OR VOICE ACTIVATED MODE WHILE DRIVING.

KRCELL2 OC….FROM THEIR PHONES. :08

REYNOLDS SUBMITTED HER OVERALL STATE BUDGET PLAN TO LAWMAKERS.

IT INCLUDES NEARLY 14 MILLION DOLLARS FOR DISASTER AID WITH MOST TOWARDS REPAIRING HOMES HIT BY FLOODS AND TORNADOES LAST YEAR:

KRSTATE1 OC…AROUND THE CLOCK. :15

THE GOVERNOR IS AGAIN RECOMMENDING A CUT IN THE TAX IOWA BUSINESSES PAY INTO THE STATE TRUST FUND THAT PAYS OUT UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS, BUT SHE IS NOT MAKING A RECOMMENDATION ON HOW LEGISLATORS SHOULD APPROACH THEIR DEBATE ABOUT PROPERTY TAX RELIEF.

HOWEVER, THE GOVERNOR IS ISSUING AN EXECUTIVE ORDER TO CREATE A TASK FORCE TO FIND MORE EFFICIENCIES IN BOTH STATE AND LOCAL GOVERNMENT.

KRSTATE2 OC………THE LOCAL LEVEL. :06

SHE IS ASKING LAWMAKERS FOR A MILLION DOLLARS TO SUPPORT UNIVERSITY OF IOWA CANCER RESEARCH INTO THE FACTORS THAT MAY PLAY A ROLE IN IOWA’S CANCER RATES, SINCE IOWA IS ONE OF JUST TWO STATES WHERE CANCER RATES ARE RISING.

Radio Iowa contributed/file photo