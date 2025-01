PILLEN SETS 2025 LEGISLATIVE GOALS WITH UNICAMERAL

NEBRASKA GOVERNOR JIM PILLEN BEGAN HIS STATE OF THE STATE SPEECH WEDNESDAY BY TALKING ABOUT THE SERIOUS INJURIES HE SUFFERED LAST MONTH IN A HORSE RIDING ACCIDENT:

THE GOVERNOR TOLD THE UNICAMERAL HIS ACCIDENT REMINDS ONE OF HOW INCREDIBLY DELICATE LIFE IS AND TO ABSOLUTELY MAKE THE MOST OF EVERY SINGLE MOMENT WE ARE GIVEN.

IN THE SPEECH, HE SAID THE STATE OF NEBRASKA IS STRONG:

PILLEN SAID LAST YEAR RESULTED IN REAL WINS FOR NEBRASKANS STRUGGLING WITH A SPIRALING PROPERTY TAX CRISIS:

PILLEN SAYS BY MAKING COMMON SENSE ADJUSTMENTS TO THE TAX CODE, NEBRASKA WILL INVEST 200-MILLION DOLLARS IN THE NEBRASKA PROPERTY TAX CREDIT FUND.

HE SAYS SCHOOL FUNDING IS A BIG PART OF THE PROBLEM AND HE WANTS TO RETURN TO STATE FUNDING FOR SCHOOLS, TO REDUCE PROPERTY TAXES.

PILLEN ALSO TALKED ABOUT HIS SUPPORT FOR STEPS TO PROTECT FARMERS, RANCHERS, PRODUCERS, AND THE CONSUMERS OF NEBRASKA FOOD:

PILLEN ENDED HIS SPEECH BY THANKING THE STATE’S EMERGENCY RESPONDERS.

HE INTRODUCED CHRIS POTTER, THE CHIEF OF THE KENNARD VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT FROM WASHINGTON COUNTY, WHOSE FIRE AND E-M-S RESPONDERS WERE THERE MOMENTS AFTER A DEADLY TORNADO TORE THROUGH THE AREA.

HE ALSO SALUTED THE ENTIRE NEBRASKA EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY TEAM.