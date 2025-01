ERNST WILL SUPPORT HEGSETH FOR SECRETARY OF DEFENSE

U.S. SENATOR JONI ERNST OF IOWA WAS AMONG THOSE SENATE ARMED SERVICES COMMITTEE MEMBERS WHO INTERVIEWED PETE HEGSETH,PRESIDENT ELECT DONALD TRUMP’S NOMINEE FOR SECRETARY OF DEFENSE TUESDAY.

ERNST, WHO IS A COMBAT VETERAN, RELEASED A STATEMENT ON THAT INTERVIEW SAYING QUOTE:

“AFTER FOUR YEARS OF WEAKNESS IN THE WHITE HOUSE, AMERICANS DESERVE A STRONG SECRETARY OF DEFENSE, AND AFTER OUR CONVERSATIONS, I WILL SUPPORT PRESIDENT TRUMP’S PICK FOR SECRETARY OF DEFENSE.

ERNST IS A RETIRED VETERAN OF THE IOWA NATIONAL GUARD AND ASKED HEGSETH ABOUT WOMEN SERVING IN COMBAT;

HEGSETH SAYS HE WILL:

ERNST SAYS SHE WILL WILL WORK WITH HEGSETH TO CREATE THE MOST LETHAL FIGHTING FORCE AND HOLD HIM TO HIS COMMITMENT OF AUDITING THE PENTAGON:

ERNST HAS WORKED TO GET RID OF SEXUAL ASSAULT IN THE MILITARY, AND ASKED HEGSETH ABOUT HOW HE WILL HANDLE THAT ISSUE.

HEGSETH ADDRESSED ALLEGATIONS OF SEXUAL INDISCRETIONS AS WELL AS FINANCIAL IRREGULARITIES AT NON-PROFIT VETERANS GROUPS HE LED.DURING QUESTIONING AT THE HEARING.

HE SAYS HE HAS FACED A CONCENTRATED CAMPAIGN BY THE MEDIA TO TRY AND DISCREDIT HIM WITH UNNAMED SOURCES.

Photo from Senate Armed Services Hearing