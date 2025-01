NEWHOUSE REMEMBERS DORIE DAY’S FIGHT TO BRING HOME VIETNAM P-O-W’S

THE WIFE OF A SIOUX CITY MILITARY HERO HAS PASSED AWAY IN FLORIDA.

THE FAMILY OF DORIS (SORENSEN) DAY HAS SHARED THAT SHE PEACEFULLY PASSED ON SATURDAY, JANUARY 11TH IN FLORIDA AT THE AGE OF 95.

“DORIE” WAS ORIGINALLY FROM THE RIVERSIDE AREA OF SIOUX CITY AND MARRIED HER CHILDHOOD SWEETHEART, GEORGE “BUD” DAY, WHO LATER BECAME A FIGHTER PILOT, SURVIVED TORTURE IN A NORTH VIETNAM PRISONER OF WAR CAMP, AND EARNED THE CONGRESSIONAL MEDAL OF HONOR.

DORIS WAS NICKNAMED “THE VIKING” BY BUD DAY FOR HER NORWEGIAN ROOTS AND LATER FOR HER COURAGE IN THE FACE OF THAT ADVERSITY.

FREEDOM PARK’S INTERPRETIVE CENTER IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY IS NAMED AFTER GENERAL BUD DAY AND DORIS, AND PARK DIRECTOR MIKE NEWHOUSE KNEW THEM BOTH:

DORIS1 OC…..ABSOLUTE TIGER. :10

NEWHOUSE SAYS DORIS MADE SURE HER HUSBAND AND OTHER VIETNAM P-O-W’S WERE NOT FORGOTTEN:

DORIS2 OC…….MY HUSBAND HOME. :32

DORIS RAISED FOUR CHILDREN WHILE HER HUSBAND SPENT 5 YEARS AND 7 MONTHS AS A P-O-W IN VIETNAM AND EXEMPLIFIED THE HOME FRONT DURING THE VIETNAM WAR..

DORIS3 OC……..COURSE OF ACTION. :21

BUD DAY DIED IN 2013 AND RECEIVED A POSTHUMOUS PROMOTION TO BRIGADIER GENERAL IN 2017.

FUNERAL SERVICES FOR DORIS DAY ARE SCHEDULED FOR GOOD SHEPHERD LUTHERAN CHURCH IN SHALIMAR, FLORIDA THIS FRIDAY, JANUARY 17TH.

KSCJ FILE PHOTO