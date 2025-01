MARY TREGLIA HOUSE COLLECTING WINTER COATS AND GLOVES FOR NEW SIOUXLAND RESIDENTS

SIOUX CITY’S MARY J. TREGLIA COMMUNITY HOUSE HAS AN IMMEDIATE AND URGENT NEED FOR WINTER WEATHER DONATIONS OF COATS, GLOVES, MITTENS, HATS, AND BOOTS.

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR BARBARA NEWHOUSE SAYS THE WINTER CLOTHING NEEDED IN ALL SIZES FOR ADULTS AND CHILDREN WHO HAVE EMIGRATED TO SIOUX CITY:

BARB1 OC…….COLD AND SNOW. :18

NEWHOUSE SAYS FOR MANY NEWCOMERS, A 40 DEGREE DAY IS COLD, AND THEY ARE NOT PREPARED FOR THE LOCAL WINTER TEMPERATURES AND WIND CHILLS OF SINGLE DIGITS TO BELOW ZERO:

BARB2 OC……..30 OR 40 DEGREES. :29

SO FOR MOST OF US, HAVING A WARM COAT OR A PAIR OF GLOVES IS SOMETHING WE TAKE FOR GRANTED.

NEWHOUSE SAYS FOR THE MAJORITY OF THEIR REFUGEES, IT’S SOMETHING THEY’VE NEVER HAD TO THINK ABOUT BEFORE:

BARB3 OC……..WITH COATS AND HATS. :27

AND THAT’S WHY THEY ARE ASKING FOR DONATIONS OF WINTER WEATHER COATS AND GLOVES FOR NEW RESIDENTS WHO HAVE NEVER NEEDED THEM BEFORE:

BARB4 OC…..JUST SHIVERING. :13

IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO HELP, DONATIONS OF USED OR NEW WINTER GEAR MAY BE DROPPED OFF AT THE MARY J. TREGLIA COMMUNITY HOUSE, AT 900 JENNINGS STREET FROM 8 A.M. TO 4:30 P.M., MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY.

THE LOCAL AGENCY WAS FOUNDED IN 1921 AND HAS PROVIDED CITIZENSHIP AND IMMIGRATION SERVICES TO SIOUXLAND FOR MORE THAN 100 YEARS.

Photo from Mary Treglia Facebook