GRASSLEY ANNOUNCES NW IOWA RAIL IMPROVEMENTS

U.S. SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY OF IOWA HAS ANNOUNCED THAT TWO NORTHWEST IOWA RAILROAD CROSSINGS WILL RECEIVE FUNDING FOR NEEDED IMPROVEMENTS.

THE CITY OF MERRILL HAS BEEN AWARDED $540,000 TO EVALUATE THE INTERSECTION OF U.S. HIGHWAY 75 AND A BURLINGTON NORTHERN SANTA FE RAIL LINE.

THE GOAL OF THE PROJECT IS TO DETERMINE A HIGHWAY-RAIL GRADE SEPARATION AS IT IS ONE OF THE FEW POINTS IN IOWA WHERE A RAIL CROSSING AND A U.S. 4-LANE HIGHWAY INTERSECT.

CLAY COUNTY WILL RECEIVE $3,280,000 TO REMOVE AN UNSAFE CANADIAN PACIFIC KANSAS CITY AT-GRADE CROSSING AND CONSTRUCT A HIGH-LEVEL GRADE SEPARATION.

THE AWARDS WILL BE ADMINISTERED THROUGH THE DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION’S RAILROAD CROSSING ELIMINATION PROGRAM.