A PUBLIC MEETING WILL TAKE PLACE THURSDAY AT CITY HALL REGARDING IMPROVEMENTS THAT ARE PROPOSED FOR GLEN OAKS BOULEVARD ON SIOUX CITY’S NORTHSIDE.

THE MEETING WILL TAKE PLACE AT 5 P.M. ON JANUARY 16TH IN THE 5TH FLOOR COUNCIL CHAMBERS.AT 405 6TH STREET.

MEMBERS OF THE CITY COUNCIL MAY BE ATTENDING THE MEETING.

NO ACTION IS ANTICIPATED ON ANY POLICY ISSUES AT THE MEETING.