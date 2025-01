FIRE DESTROYS SIOUX CITY HOME IN MORNINGSIDE

FIRE DESTROYED A MOBILE HOME AT THE SHADY LANE TRAILER COURT EARLY TUESDAY.

DEPUTY FIRE MARSHAL JOE RODRIGUEZ OF SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE SAYS A PASSERBY REPORTED THE FIRE JUST AFTER 5:30 TUESDAY MORNING AT 6002 MORNINGSIDE AVENUE:

THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE HAS BEEN DETERMINED:

RODRIGUEZ SAYS THE FURNACE IN THE HOME HAD BROKEN DOWN, SO SPACE HEATERS WERE IN USE INSIDE.

ALSO, THE TRAILER APPARENTLY DID NOT HAVE A WORKING SMOKE ALARM:

FORTUNATELY ONE OF THE OCCUPANTS WOKE UP, SMELLED SMOKE AND THEN SAW THE FIRE

THE MOBILE HOME WAS A TOTAL LOSS AND HAS BEEN RED TAGGED BY CITY OFFICIALS.

THE AMERICAN RED CROSS AND SIOUX CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT IS ASSISTING THE DISPLACED FAMILY.

ANY SIOUX CITY RESIDENT WHO WOULD LIKE A FREE SAFE HOME INSPECTION AND FREE SMOKE ALARMS INSTALLED CAN CONTACT SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE AT 279-6377.