BOB PADMORE TO RETIRE AS CITY MGR OF SIOUX CITY

SIOUX CITY’S CITY MANAGER HAS ANNOUNCED HIS RETIREMENT FROM CITY GOVERNMENT.

BOB PADMORE WILL RETIRE EFFECTIVE APRIL 4TH.

HE MADE THE ANNOUNCEMENT TUESDAY AFTERNOON IN CITY HALL COUNCIL CHAMBERS;

PADMORE5 OC……..THE CITY OF SIOUX CITY. :15

PADMORE HAS SERVED THE CITY OVER THE LAST 25 YEARS, WITH THE LAST 11 AS CITY MANAGER.

HE SAYS THAT 30 YEARS OF GOVERNMENT JOBS SINCE COLLEGE IS ENOUGH:

PADMORE6 OC…….REALLY ENJOY. :23

DURING HIS TIME AS CITY MANAGER, PADMORE WORKED WITH STAFF TO IMPLEMENT SOME MAJOR PROJECTS:

PADMORE7 OC…….REALLY PROUD OF THAT. :30

PADMORE SAYS HE IS IN NO HURRY TO FIGURE OUT WHAT HE WILL DO NEXT:

PADMORE8 OC………..HAVE TO DO SOMETHING. :16

MAYOR BOB SCOTT SAYS HE AND COUNCILMAN DAN MOORE TRIED TO TALK PADMORE INTO STAYING, BUT UNDERSTAND HIS DECISION:

PADMORE9 OC…….BOSS THAT HE IS. :19

THE CITY COUNCIL WILL BEGIN THE PROCESS OF SELECTING AN INTERIM CITY MANAGER AND A NATIONAL SEARCH FOR A PERMANENT REPLACEMENT WILL BE CONDUCTED IN THE COMING MONTHS.