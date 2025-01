SUSPECT CHARGED IN 1983 FATAL SHOOTING OF SIOUX CITY WOMAN

A SUSPECT HAS BEEN ARRESTED IN THE STATE OF WASHINGTON, CHARGED IN THE 1983 SHOOTING DEATH OF A SIOUX CITY WOMAN.

LAST FRIDAY, A WOODBURY COUNTY GRAND JURY INDICTED 62-YEAR-OLD THOMAS DUANE POPP FOR MURDER IN THE FIRST DEGREE IN THE DEATH OF 18-YEAR-OLD TERRI MCCAULEY.

ON SEPTEMBER 27, 1983, TERRI MCCAULEY MET WITH FRIENDS IN DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY AND NEVER RETURNED HOME.

HER MOTHER CONTACTED SIOUX CITY POLICE OCTOBER 1ST AND FILED AN “ATTEMPT TO LOCATE” REPORT. AND THEN FILED AN OFFICIAL MISSING PERSON’S REPORT ON OCTOBER 5TH OF 1983.

MCCAULEY’S BODY WAS FOUND LESS THAN 24 HOURS LATER NEAR 33RD STREET, OFF OF FLOYD BOULEVARD.

SHE HAD BEEN SHOT POINT-BLANK BY A 20-GAUGE SHOTGUN.

RETIRED POLICE OFFICER TONY SUNCLADES WAS THE INVESTIGATOR ON THE CASE AND SAYS POPP WAS A PRIMARY SUSPECT AT THAT TIME:

SUNCLADES IS HAPPY THAT THE CASE IS FINALLY GOING TO TRIAL AND BEING CLOSED:

MCCAULEY WAS A MEMBER OF THE OMAHA TRIBE OF NEBRASKA.

HER NEPHEW. JOSHUA TAYLOR CREDITS AWARENESS AROUND MISSING AND MURDERED INDIGENOUS WOMEN FOR KEEPING THE CASE ALIVE.

THOMAS POPP WAS ARRESTED BY LONGVIEW, WASHINGTON POLICE THIS PAST SATURDAY, JANUARY 11TH.

POPP IS BEING HELD ON A CASH ONLY BOND OF $3-MILLION DOLLARS AT THE COWLITZ COUNTY, WASHINGTON JAIL, AWAITING EXTRADITION TO IOWA.

Sheila Brummer contributed to this story