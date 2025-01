PUBLIC MUSEUM TO HOST LUNAR NEW YEAR CELEBRATION

NEXT SATURDAY YOU CAN RING IN THE LUNAR NEW YEAR WITH A CELEBRATION AT THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM.

THERESA WEAVER IS THE EDUCATION CURATOR AT THE MUSEUM:

WEAVER SAYS THE LUNAR NEW YEAR SPANS SEVERAL COUNTRIES AND CULTURES:

WEAVER SAYS THERE WILL BE SOME FUN ACTIVITIES YOU CAN TAKE PART IN:

PEGGY LA OF THE PHO MON TEMPLE OF SIOUX CITY SAYS THE LION DANCE PERFORMERS ARE ALL CHILDREN:

IN THE CHINESE ZODIAC, 2025 IS THE YEAR OF THE SNAKE, SYMBOLIZING WISDOM AND ADAPTABILITY.

NANCY LI, SIOUX CITY’S NEW DIVERSITY AND INCLUSIVITY COORDINATOR, WILL READ CHILD FRIENDLY STORIES AT THE FREE EVENT, WHICH BEGINS AT 1 PM. THIS SATURDAY AT THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM.