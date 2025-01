DAKOTA COUNTY NON-EMERGENCY LINE MAY BE TEMPORARILY OUT OF SERVICE

THE DAKOTA COUNTY AND SOUTH SIOUX CITY LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER SAYS FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT UNTIL 5 A.M. TUESDAY THE NORMAL NON-EMERGENCY PHONE NUMBER (402)494-7555 COULD BE UNAVAILABLE.

THIS UNAVAILABILITY OF THE NON-EMERGENCY PHONE NUMBER IS BEING CAUSED BY SCHEDULED MAINTENANCE BY THEIR PHONE AND INTERNET CARRIER “LONG LINES.”

DURING THE MAINTENANCE WINDOW, THE PUBLIC IS ASKED TO USE (402)494-3086 DURING THIS TIME WHILE THE NON-EMERGENCY WILL BE OUT OF SERVICE,

IT WILL NOT AFFECT ANY 911 SERVICE FOR DAKOTA COUNTY NEBRASKA