THE 2025 IOWA LEGISLATIVE SESSION IS UNDERWAY.

ALL 100 MEMBERS OF THE IOWA HOUSE HAVE TAKEN THE OATH OF OFFICE FOR THEIR TWO YEAR TERMS AND TWO DOZEN SENATORS, WHO SERVE FOUR YEAR TERMS, WERE ALSO SWORN INTO OFFICE.

U-S SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY ADMINISTERED THE OATH OF OFFICE TO HIS GRANDSON, PAT GRASSLEY, WHO WAS REELECTED SPEAKER OF THE IOWA HOUSE.

DAYONE1 OC…….I DO. :17

THE LEGISLATURE’S OPENING DAY WAS FULL OF TRADITIONS, INCLUDING SPEECHES FROM LEADERS. SPEAKER GRASSLEY SAYS LOWERING TAXES AND ADDRESSING CONCERNS ABOUT IMMIGRATION AND SOCIAL ISSUES ARE WHY REPUBLICANS WON BIG IN NOVEMBER.

DAYONE2 OC………IN OUR AGENDA.” :11

SENATE PRESIDENT AMY SINCLAIR OF ALLERTON SAYS REPUBLICANS HOLD “SUPERMAJORITIES” IN BOTH THE HOUSE AND SENATE BECAUSE FOR THE PAST EIGHT YEARS REPUBLICANS HAVE FOCUSED ON CONSERVATIVE VALUES.

DAYONE3 OC………THOSE ON UNEMPLOYMENT.” :16

SENATE DEMOCRATIC LEADER JANICE WEINER OF IOWA CITY SAYS IOWANS WANT POLICIES THAT PROMOTE FAIRNESS.

DAYONE4 OC…..AS OUR NEIGHBOR.” :11

HOUSE DEMOCRATIC LEADER JENNIFER KONFRST OF WINDSOR HEIGHTS SAYS SHE’S NOT CONFIDENT THE LEGISLATURE WILL BE ABLE TO ESCAPE THE POLITICAL DIVISIONS THAT DOOM SOME SOLUTIONS.

HOUSE MAJORITY LEADER MATT WINDSCHITL, A REPUBLICAN FROM MISSOURI VALLEY, SAYS LISTENING TO IOWANS HAS BEEN THE KEY — AND WILL BE GOING FORWARD.

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS WILL OUTLINE HER PRIORITIES FOR THE LEGISLATURE WITH HER ANNUAL CONDITION OF THE STATE” ADDRESS TUESDAY EVENING AT 6 P.M.

RADIO IOWA