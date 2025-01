TRUE CRIME BOOK IS SIOUX CITY READS SELECTION

A TRUE CRIME BOOK IS THE FEATURED SELECTION FOR THIS YEAR’S 3RD ANNUAL “SIOUX CITY READS” INITIATIVE BY THE PUBLIC LIBRARY.

READER SERVICES DIRECTOR MICHAEL MAXWELL SAYS TRUE CRIME NON-FICTION BOOKS HAVE BECOME INCREASINGLY POPULAR:

“UNMASK ALICE: LSD, SATANIC PANIC, AND THE IMPOSTER BEHIND THE WORLD’S MOST NOTORIOUS DIARIES” IS WRITTEN BY RICK EMERSON.

IT’S THE STORY OF TWO TEENS, TWO DIARIES, TWO SOCIAL PANICS, AND ONE INCREDIBLE FRAUD.

IN 1971, THE BOOK, “GO ASK ALICE” THE SUPPOSED DIARY OF A MIDDLE-CLASS ADDICT, TERRIFIED ADULTS AND CEMENTED L-S-D’S FEARSOME REPUTATION, FUELING SUPPORT FOR THE WAR ON DRUGS.

IN REALITY, THAT AND ANOTHER 1979 BOOK, “JAY’S JOURNAL THE POSTHUMOUS MEMOIR OF AN ALLEGED TEENAGE SATANIST”, CAME FROM A SERIAL CON ARTIST WHO BETRAYED A GRIEVING FAMILY, STOLE A DEAD BOY’S MEMORY, AND LIED HER WAY TO THE NATIONAL BOOK AWARDS.

MAXWELL SAYS THE LIBRARY WILL HOST A VARIETY OF ACTIVITIES AND DISCUSSIONS ABOUT “UNMASK ALICE” IN MARCH, BUT THERE’S ONE READERS CAN DO NOW:

A SELECTION OF FINALISTS WILL BE DISPLAYED AT THE LIBRARY IN MARCH AND THE WINNER WILL BE ANNOUNCED LIVE ON FACEBOOK, ON MARCH 27TH.

THE WINNING AUTHOR WILL ALSO RECEIVE A $25 GIFT CARD TO BOOK PEOPLE.