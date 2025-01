ROCKWOOD SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON

A SIOUX CITY MAN WAS SENTENCED TO TEN YEARS IN FEDERAL PRISON FRIDAY ON A WEAPONS CHARGE.

26-YEAR-OLD ANTONIO ROCKWOOD HAD ENTERED A GUILTY PLEA TO POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A FELON, DRUG USER, AND A MISDEMEANANT DOMESTIC ABUSER.

ROCKWOOD HAD BEEN A WORK RELEASE ESCAPEE SINCE JUNE 29TH OF 2023, AND WAS SPOTTED BY CITY POLICE IN SEPTEMBER OF THAT YEAR DRIVING A CAR THAT HAD BEEN REPORTED STOLEN.

THE VEHICLE STRUCK TWO PARKED VEHICLES AND CRASHED NEAR 18TH AND INGLESIDE FOLLOWING A PURSUIT.

ROCKWOOD FLED INTO A NEARBY RESIDENCE AND WAS FOUND HIDING IN A CRAWL SPACE IN THE ATTIC.

OFFICERS FOUND A HANDGUN STUCK BETWEEN THE DRIVER’S SEAT AND CENTER CONSOLE OF THE STOLEN VEHICLE AND LOCATED A BACKPACK CONTAINING METH.

ROCKWOOD HAD PREVIOUS FELONY CONVICTIONS FOR THEFT AND CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE VIOLATIONS, AS WELL AS A MISDEMEANOR CRIME OF DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, ALL IN WOODBURY COUNTY.