IOWA LEGISLATURE BEGINS 2025 SESSION MONDAY MORNING

THE 91ST GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF THE IOWA LEGISLATURE WILL BE GAVELED INTO SESSION MONDAY MORNING.

THE FIRST DAY OF THE 2025 SESSION IS MAINLY ORGANIZATIONALFOR BOTH THE HOUSE AND THE SENATE.

REPUBLICANS HOLD THE MAJORITY OF SEATS IN BOTH CHAMBERS AND GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS IS ALSO A MEMBER OF THE G-O-P.

SO IS HOUSE DISTRICT TWO REPRESENTATIVE BOB HENDERSON OF SIOUX CITY, WHO MET LAST FRIDAY WITH CITY OFFICIALS AND CHAMBER OF COMMERCE MEMBERS IN SEPARATE GROUP PRIORITY SESSIONS:

BOBH4 OC………MUCH TO BE DONE. :15

PROPERTY TAXES ARE GOING TO BE A CONCERN AGAIN THIS SESSION.

HENDERSON IS VICE CHAIRMAN OF THE HOUSE EDUCATION APPROPRIATIONS SUB-COMMITTEE, AND SAYS A LOT OF ISSUES TIE TOGETHER:

BOBH5 OC….TALKED ABOUT TODAY. :24

THE 2025 SESSION RUNS 110 DAYS THROUGH MAY 2ND.