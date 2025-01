THE SOUTH DAKOTA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY IS OUT WITH ITS 2024 HIGHWAY FATALITY REPORT.

UNOFFICIALLY, THERE WERE 141 FATALITIES ON SOUTH DAKOTA HIGHWAYS IN 2024.

THE STATE D-P-S SAYS A FATALITY IS CONSIDERED CRASH RELATED WHEN DEATH OCCURS WITHIN 30 DAYS OF AN ACCIDENT.

WITH THAT, THE OFFICIAL TOTAL WILL BE RELEASED AT A LATER DATE, AND COULD CHANGE CONSIDERABLY GIVEN CRASHES LAST MONTH.