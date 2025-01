PROPERTY TAXES & 185TH RUNWAY TOP CONCERNS AT MEETING OF CITY COUNCIL WITH STATE LAWMAKERS

MEMBERS OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF SIOUX CITY AND VARIOUS DEPARTMENT HEADS MET WITH LOCAL IOWA STATE LAWMAKERS FRIDAY MORNING TO DISCUSS ISSUES AND PRIORITIES FOR THE UPCOMING STATE LEGISLATIVE SESSION.

THE TOP PRIORITY DISCUSSED INVOLVED PROPERTY TAXES AND HOUSE FILE 718, A BILL THAT CHANGED IOWA’S PROPERTY TAX SYSTEM BUT IS HAVING A NEGATIVE IMPACT ON OVERALL CITY FINANCES AND BUDGETS THAT COULD LEAD TO CUTS IN CITY SERVICES.

MAYOR PRO-TEM DAN MOORE SAYS ONE STRONG EXAMPLE THE CITY PRESENTED WAS THAT WITH THE STATE REDUCING WHAT THE CITY RECEIVES IN FUNDING, THEY WOULD HAVE TO CUT 25 POLICE OR FIREFIGHTER POSITIONS TO BREAK EVEN WITH LAST YEAR’S TAX LEVY;

MAYOR BOB SCOTT SAYS PROPERTY VALUES DIFFER ACROSS THE STATE, AND SUGGESTS THAT WHAT STATE LAWMAKERS PASSED FOR PROPERTY TAX RELIEF DOESN’T TREAT ALL CITIES EQUALLY:

STATE REPRESENTATIVE BOB HENDERSON WAS AMONG THE LAWMAKERS LISTENING TO THE CITY’S CONCERNS.

HE REALIZES THAT SIOUX CITY IS IN A TOUGH SPOT COMPARED TO OTHER AREAS OF THE STATE:

ANOTHER MAJOR DISCUSSION CENTERED AROUND SIOUX CITY’S 185TH AIR NATIONAL GUARD AND THE NEED TO REPLACE AND EXTEND THE DETERIORATING MAIN RUNWAY AND DO OTHER IMPROVEMENTS AT THE AIRBASE FOR THE LARGE, HEAVY REFUELING PLANES.

DAN MOORE SAYS THAT PROJECT IS CRITICAL TO KEEP THE GUARD AND ITS 955 PERSONNEL IN SIOUX CITY:

BOB HENDERSON SAYS HE AND OTHER STATE LAWMAKERS WILL FIGHT FOR THAT:

THE CITY ALSO NEEDS HELP AT THE FEDERAL LEVEL FROM SENATORS JONI ERNST AND CHUCK GRASSLEY, ALONG WITH CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA TO OBTAIN THE FUNDING.

AT THIS POINT, SIOUX CITY IS NOT BEING CONSIDERED FOR NEW KC-46 REFUELING PLANES BECAUSE OF THE RUNWAY ISSUES.

PRESENTATIONS ON SPECIFIC ISSUES OF CONCERN WILL BE GIVEN TO THE STATE LAWMAKERS BY CITY OFFICIALS.

THE IOWA LEGISLATURE CONVENES MONDAY FOR ITS 2025 SESSION, AND GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS WILL DELIVER HER CONDITION OF THE STATE ADDRESS TUESDAY EVENING.