MERCYONE’S TRAUMA CENTER TO BE DOWNGRADED

SIOUX CITY’S MERCYONE HOSPITAL’S TRAUMA CENTER WILL BE DOWNGRADED IN THE LEVEL OF CARE PROVIDED TO PATIENTS.

A STATEMENT FROM SUSAN O’BRIEN, THE MERCYONE COMMUNICATIONS DIVISION LEAD FOR WESTERN IOWA TO KSCJ SAYS IN PART QUOTE ” RECENT CHANGES FROM THE AMERICAN COLLEGE OF SURGEONS TO THE REQUIREMENTS FOR MAINTAINING LEVEL 2 STATUS HAVE MADE THIS DESIGNATION UNSUSTAINABLE IN SIOUXLAND. AS SUCH, MERCYONE SIOUXLAND MEDICAL CENTER’S EMERGENCY DEPARTMENT WILL CHANGE FROM LEVEL 2 TO LEVEL 3, PENDING A STATE SURVEY”.

O’BRIEN WENT ON TO SAY “PATIENTS WILL CONTINUE TO RECEIVE TRAUMA CARE IN OUR EMERGENCY ROOM AND TRANSPORTED TO A HIGHER LEVEL OF TRAUMA CARE IF NEEDED”.

SIOUX CITY’S MERCYONE IS ALSO PAUSING ITS OPEN-HEART SURGICAL PROGRAM “FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE.”

THE HOSPITAL SAYS “GENERAL CARDIOLOGY SERVICES WILL CONTINUE AND THE CHANGES WILL NOT AFFECT THE LEVEL OF CARE IN ANY OTHER AREA”.