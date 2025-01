HOLT TO INTRODUCE IMMIGRATION TRANSPORT BILL IN UPCOMING IOWA SESSION

AN IOWA LAWMAKER IS PLANNING TO INTRODUCE A BILL IN THE UPCOMING LEGISLATIVE SESSION THAT DEALS WITH IMMIGRATION.

STATE REPRESENTATIVE STEVE HOLT OF CRAWFORD COUNTY PLANS TO INTRODUCE A BILL THAT WOULD MAKE TRANSPORTING UNDOCUMENTED PEOPLE WITH INTENT TO PROFIT OR HIDE THEM FROM LAW ENFORCEMENT A CRIME.

HOLT SAYS IT WOULD ENABLE LAW ENFORCEMENT TO HAVE ANOTHER TOOL TO DEAL WITH SEX AND LABOR TRAFFICKING OR PEOPLE WHO ARE BEING SMUGGLED INTO THE COUNTRY ILLEGALLY.

THE BILL PASSED THE IOWA HOUSE LAST YEAR BUT THE SENATE NEVER VOTED ON IT.

HOLT IS HOPING FOR A DIFFERENT OUTCOME THIS YEAR.

THE NEW LEGISLATIVE SESSION BEGINS ON MONDAY.

