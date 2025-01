DEER HUNTERS ON TARGET AS GUN & BOW SEASONS END

THE TWO GUN SEASONS FOR DEER ARE NOW OVER AND THE IOWA D-N-R’S CONSERVATION DIVISION ADMINISTRATOR PETE HILDRETH SAYS THE NUMBERS ARE ON PACE TO MATCH LAST YEAR, WHICH WAS 104-THOUSAND DEER HARVESTED

HUNT1 OC….WERE HARVESTED :10

THERE ARE STILL CHANCES FOR HUNTERS YET THIS YEAR.

HUNT2 OC….MUZZLELOADER SEASON :08

THE ARCHERY SEASON ALSO REOPENED AND CLOSED TODAY (JANUARY 10).

THERE ARE A COUPLE OF OTHER SEASONS REMAINING THAT ARE USED TO KEEP DEER POPULATIONS IN CHECK.

HUNT3 OC….THE 19TH :16

JANUARY ANTLERLESS SEASON IS AVAILABLE IN ALL COUNTIES WITH UNSOLD COUNTY ANTLERLESS TAGS ON JANUARY 11TH, BUT LICENSE SALES WILL ONLY BE AVAILABLE OVER THE COUNTER AND NOT ONLINE UNTIL THE QUOTA IS FILLED.

HUNTERS PARTICIPATING IN THE EXCESS TAG JANUARY ANTLERLESS SEASON CAN ONLY USE .223 CALIBER TO .500 CALIBER RIFLES.

Radio Iowa