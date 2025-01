SIOUX CITY RECEIVES $4 MILLION FOR HOMELESS HOUSING PROJECT

THE IOWA FINANCE AUTHORITY HAS AWARDED SIOUX CITY NEARLY $4 MILLION DOLLARS TO ASSIST IN THE DEVELOPMENT OF 17 RENTAL HOMES FOR INDIVIDUALS AND FAMILIES EXPERIENCING HOMELESSNESS.

THE FUNDING IS THROUGH THE NATIONAL HOUSING TRUST FUND PROGRAM.

JILL WANDERSCHEID OF SIOUX CITY’S NEIGHBORHOOD SERVICES SAYS THE CITY WILL USE THE GRANT FUNDS FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF MIDTOWN TERRACE, WHICH WILL INCLUDE A TOTAL OF 24-UNITS AND WILL BE A ROWHOUSE-STYLE DEVELOPMENT:

THE CITY APPLIED FOR THE NATIONAL HOUSING TRUST FUND DOLLARS IN AUGUST.

WANDERSCHEID SAYS THERE ARE A NUMBER OF HIGH NEEDS INDIVIDUALS AND FAMILIES EXPERIENCING HOMELESSNESS IN OUR CITY, AND THIS PROJECT WILL HELP BRIDGE THAT GAP:

THE SITE INCLUDES PARKING AND A GREENSPACE.

THE PROJECT IS LOCATED NEAR THE FORMER CASA DEL REY RESTAURANT WHICH IS BEING REMODELED INTO A GROCERY STORE.

THE AGREEMENT WILL GO BEFORE THE CITY COUNCIL ON MONDAY FOR APPROVAL.

CONSTRUCTION WILL BEGIN LATER THIS YEAR AND BE COMPLETED IN 2026.