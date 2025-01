JOHNSON INTRODUCES BILL TO BUY THE PANAMA CANAL

CONGRESSMAN DUSTY JOHNSON OF SOUTH DAKOTA HAS INTRODUCED THE PANAMA CANAL REPURCHASE ACT IN THE U.S. HOUSE.

THE BILL WOULD AUTHORIZE THE PURCHASE OF THE PANAMA CANAL.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP HAS STATED HIS INTEREST IN BRINGING THE CANAL BACK UNDER AMERICAN OWNERSHIP TO IMPROVE NATIONAL AND ECONOMIC SECURITY.

JOHNSON SAYS “CHINA’S INTEREST IN AND PRESENCE AROUND THE CANAL IS A CAUSE FOR CONCERN. AMERICA MUST PROJECT STRENGTH ABROAD AND OWNING AND OPERATING THE PANAMA CANAL MIGHT BE AN IMPORTANT STEP TOWARDS A STRONGER AMERICA AND A MORE SECURE GLOBE.”

JOHNSON SAYS THE CANAL IS ALSO A KEY TRANSIT POINT FOR COAST GUARD AND DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE VESSELS.

HE SAYS MORE THAN 10,000 SHIPS USE THE PANAMA CANAL EACH YEAR, GENERATING BILLIONS OF DOLLARS OF TOLLS WHICH WOULD ECONOMICALLY BENEFIT AMERICA.

FIFTEEN OTHER HOUSE REPUBLICANS ARE CO-SPONSORS OF THE BILL.