IOWA FIREFIGHTER HAS EXPERIENCE WITH CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES

AN IOWAN HAS FIRST-HAND KNOWLEDGE OF THE PROBLEMS FIREFIGHTERS IN CALIFORNIA ARE FACING AS WILDFIRES RAPIDLY CONSUME HOMES AND PROPERTY.

RYAN SCHLATER WORKS IN THE IOWA D-N-R’S WILDFIRE PROGRAM AND WAS ON AN ASSIGNMENT IN CALIFORNIA BACK IN JULY.

SCHLATER SAYS A NUMBER OF CONDITIONS HAVE COMBINED TO MAKE THE CURRENT FIRES VERY TOUGH TO FIGHT.

ALL THE MOUNTAINS AND HILLS CREATE A LOT OF ISSUES FOR FIREFIGHTERS AS WELL, ALONG WITH DROUGHT CONDITIONS AS LOT OF VEGETATION.

SCHLATER SAYS THE HIGH WINDS PUSH THE FIRES TO ALL THE VARIOUS FUEL SOURCES.

HE SAYS A FIRE MOVING THIS FAST MAKES IT TOUGH TO FIGHT EVEN FROM THE AIR, BECAUSE BY THE TIME THEY GET READY TO TOO DROP ON A SPOT, THE FIRE HAS MOVED SEVERAL HUNDRES YARDS FROM WHERE THEY WERE CALLED IN.

SCHLATER HAS FIGHTING WILDFIRES FOR 20 YEARS AND SAYS SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA HAS BEEN A PLACE HE NEVER WANTED TO GO TO BECAUSE OF ALL THE DANGER WITH THE TOUGH CONDITIONS THERE.

Radio Iowa/Photo from Ryan Schlater