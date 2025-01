U.S. SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY HAS ANNOUNCED WHEN THE HEARINGS FOR THE NOMINATION OF PAMELA JO BONDI TO BE ATTORNEY GENERAL OF THE UNITED STATES WILL TAKE PLACE.

GRASSLEY, WHO CHAIRS THE SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE THAT WILL CONDUCT THE CONFIRMATION HEARING, SAYS BONDI’S HEARING WILL BE NEXT: WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 15TH, AT 9:30 A.M. AND CONTINUE NEXT THURSDAY, JANUARY 16TH, AT 10:15 A.M. IN ROOM 216 OF THE HART SENATE OFFICE BUILDING.