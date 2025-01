UNICAMERAL CONVENES 109TH SESSION IN LINCOLN

THE 109TH NEBRASKA UNICAMERAL CONVENED IN ITS FIRST SESSION WEDNESDAY MORNING AT THE STATE CAPITOL IN LINCOLN.

DAY ONE DEALT WITH THE TRADITIONAL ORGANIZATION AND FORMALITIES INCLUDING ELECTING THE SPEAKER OF THE LEGISLATURE.

DISTRICT 14 STATE SENATOR JOHN ARCH OF LA VISTA HAS SERVED AS SPEAKER THE PAST TWO YEARS.

ARCH, WHO IS ORIGINALLY FROM SIOUX CITY AND GRADUATED FROM NORTH HIGH SCHOOL IN 1973, ASKED TO CONTINUE SERVING IN THE ROLE OF SPEAKER:

NO OTHER SENATOR OPPOSED ARCH AND HE WAS APPROVED TO CONTINUE AS SPEAKER BY ACCLAMATION.

ARCH HAS BEEN IN THE UNICAMERAL FOR SIX YEARS, AND TOLD THE NEWLY ELECTED SENATORS WHAT TO EXPECT AS THEY BEGIN THEIR FIRST TERM:

NEBRASKA SUPREME COURT CHIEF JUSTICE JEFFREY FUNKE ADMINISTERED THE OATH OF OFFICE TO ARCH AND THE OTHER NEW SENATORS AND LEGISLATIVE OFFICERS.

THAT INCLUDED DISTRICT 17 SENATOR GLEN MEYER WHO IS BEGINNING HIS FIRST TERM IN OFFICE REPRESENTING DAKOTA, THURSTON AND PART OF DIXON AND WAYNE COUNTIES.

COMMITTEE CHAIRS WERE CHOSEN AND THE NOVEMBER GENERAL ELECTION RETURNS WERE RECEIVED FROM THE SECRETARY OF STATE.

Photos courtesy Nebraska Public media