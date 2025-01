THUNE SETS PRIORITIES FOR U.S. SENATE

THE NEW U.S. SENATE MAJORITY LEADER, REPUBLICAN JOHN THUNE OF SOUTH DAKOTA, LAID OUT HIS PRIORITIES IN A SPEECH ON THE SENATE FLOOR WEDNESDAY.

THUNE SAYS THE SENATE WILL ADDRESS THE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION CRISIS BY CONSIDERING THE LAKEN RILEY BILL JUST PASSED THIS WEEK BY THE U.S. HOUSE.

THE BILL IS NAMED AFTER THE 22-YEAR-OLD ATHENS, GEORGIA NURSING STUDENT WHO WAS MURDERED BY AN ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT WHILE OUT FOR A MORNING JOG LAST YEAR.

THE SUSPECT HAD BEEN ARRESTED TWICE IN THE UNITED STATES AND NEVER DEPORTED:

THUNE SAYS THE SENATE WILL ALSO TAKE UP A BILL AS THOUSANDS OF PRO-LIFE AMERICANS COME TO WASHINGTON FOR THE 52ND ANNUAL MARCH FOR LIFE:

THE SENATE WILL ALSO BE WORKING TO GET PRESIDENT TRUMP’S TEAM IN PLACE AS NEXT WEEK, SENATE COMMITTEES WILL BEGIN HOLDING CONFIRMATION HEARINGS ON TRUMP’S VARIOUS NOMINEES:

THUNE SAYS THE SENATE WILL ALSO TAKE A VOTE TO SUPPORT ISRAEL AND TAKE UP THE BUDGET RECONCILIATION PROCESS.

THAT WILL INCLUDE BORDER SECURITY FUNDING, INVESTING IN IMPROVEMENTS TO IMPROVE MILITARY READINESS, RESTORE AMERICAN ENERGY DOMINANCE AND EXTEND THE TAX RELIEF THAT REPUBLICANS DELIVERED DURING THE FIRST TRUMP ADMINISTRATION.