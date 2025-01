REYNOLDS ISSUES HEATING FUEL TRANSPORT PROCLAMATION

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS HAS ISSUED A PROCLAMATION TO EASE RESTRICTIONS ON TRANSPORTATION OF HEATING AND MOTOR FUELS IN IOWA.

THE PROCLAMATION IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY AND CONTINUES THROUGH 11:59 P.M. ON FEBRUARY 6TH.

THE PROCLAMATION SUSPENDS THE REGULATORY PROVISIONS OF IOWA CODE PERTAINING TO HOURS OF SERVICE FOR CREWS AND DRIVERS DELIVERING PROPANE, DIESEL, NATURAL GAS, AND OTHER FUELS USED FOR RESIDENTIAL, AGRICULTURAL, AND COMMERCIAL HEATING PURPOSES.

DRIVERS WHO SAY THEY NEED IMMEDIATE REST MUST STILL BE GIVEN TEN CONSECUTIVE HOURS OFF DUTY BEFORE RESUMING DRIVING.

UPON DRIVER REQUEST THEY MUST ALSO BE GIVEN AT LEAST 34 CONSECUTIVE HOURS OFF IF THEY HAVE BEEN ON DUTY FOR MORE THAN 70 HOURS FOR EIGHT CONSECUTIVE DAYS.

KSCJ file photo