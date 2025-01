DATE SET FOR NOEM CONFIRMATION HEARING

SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM’S NOMINATION HEARING DATE IS NOW CONFIRMED, FOR JANUARY 15TH ON CAPITOL HILL.

NOEM IS PRESIDENT-ELECT DONALD TRUMP’S PICK TO HEAD THE DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY.

THE NOMINATION HEARING COMES ONE DAY AFTER NOEM IS SCHEDULED TO GIVE THE STATE OF THE STATE SPEECH IN PIERRE, WHICH IS USUALLY GIVEN BY THE GOVERNOR.

IF NOEM OFFICIALLY BECOMES HOMELAND SECURITY SECRETARY, SHE WILL HAVE TO STEP DOWN AS SOUTH DAKOTA’S GOVERNOR AS SHE CANNOT HOLD BOTH POSITIONS.

CURRENT LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR LARRY RHODEN WOULD THEN LEAD THE MOUNT RUSHMORE STATE ACCORDING TO THE SOUTH DAKOTA CONSTITUTION.