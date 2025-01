CAREER ACADEMY STUDENTS EXCEL AT “APP MAKING”

SIOUX CITY CAREER ACADEMY STUDENTS ARE PUTTING THEIR TECHNOLOGY AND CODING KNOWLEDGE TO THE TEST DEVELOPING THEIR OWN APPS AS PART OF A FINAL SEMESTER PROJECT.

BRANDON DANIELS IS THE COMPUTER SCIENCE ESSENTIALS INSTRUCTOR AT THE CAREER ACADEMY AND SAYS IT’S THE SECOND YEAR HE HAS CHALLENGED HIS STUDENTS TO CREATE THEIR OWN APPS:

THE PARAMETERS OF THE PROJECT ARE BROAD, BUT STUDENTS MUST DEFINE THE OBJECTIVES FOR THEIR APPS AND THEN DEVELOP A FUNCTIONING APP THAT ALIGNS WITH THEIR GOAL:

JULIAN HERNANDEZ OF NORTH HIGH SCHOOL USED A CLASSIC VIDEO GAME THEME IN HIS GAMING APP:

ANDREA CARMEN OF NORTH HIGH DESIGNED A STUDY AID APP THAT HAS GAMING ELEMENTS AS PART OF IT:

CARMEN ALSO CREATED THE ARTWORK FOR HER APP, DRAWING THE CAT, PLUS COMING UP WITH OTHER FEATURES:

MANY OF THE STUDENTS SAY THEY PLAN TO FURTHER THEIR CODING AND APP CREATING KNOWLEDGE IN COLLEGE AND PURSUE FUTURE CAREERS IN TECHNOLOGY.