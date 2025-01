NORTHSHORE DRIVE REOPENS AT MCCOOK LAKE

THE MAIN ROAD LEADING INTO THE MCCOOK LAKE AREA AND DAKOTA VALLEY SCHOOL IS BACK OPEN TO TRAFFIC.

NORTH SIOUX CITY’S CITY ADMINISTRATOR JEFF DOOLEY SAYS NORTHSHORE DRIVE HAS BEEN REPAIRED:

DOOLEY SAYS OPENING NORTHSHORE DRIVE ELIMINATES THE LONG DETOUR NEEDED BECAUSE OF LAST SUMMER’S FLOODING TO REACH THE SCHOOL AND MCCOOK LAKE HOMES:

DOOLEY SAYS THERE IS STILL A LOT OF REBUILDING WORK YET TO TAKE PLACE IN THE MCCOOK LAKE AREA, AND HE EXPECTS THAT TO INCREASE WHEN THE WEATHER ALLOWS IT:

NORTH SIOUX CITY WILL ALSO HOLD AN ELECTION ON APRIL 8TH TO ELECT A NEW MAYOR AND FOUR CITY COMMISSIONERS AS IT CHANGES ITS FORM OF GOVERNMENT FROM ALDERMEN TO A COMMISSION.

Photos by KSCJ Josie Cooper