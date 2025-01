A HEARING SCHEDULED FOR WEDNESDAY FOR THE YANKTON MAN CHARGED IN THE JANUARY 2ND MURDER OF A YANKTON WOMAN AT HER APARTMENT HAS BEEN CANCELED.

32-YEAR-OLD CRAIG ALLEN NICHOLS JR. HAS BEEN CHARGED IN THE DEATH OF HEATHER ANN BODDEN WITH SECOND-DEGREE MURDER, FIRST-DEGREE MANSLAUGHTER, AND TWO COUNTS OF CONTEMPT OF COURT.

NICHOLS JR. IS BEING HELD ON A $500,000 CASH ONLY BOND.

AN ARRAIGNMENT HEARING FOR NICHOLS JR. IS SCHEDULED FOR 9 A.M., THURSDAY, JANUARY 23RD, IN YANKTON.