MORE FEDERAL DISASTER AID FOR IOWA & SOUTH DAKOTA

THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT ANNOUNCED TUESDAY THE ALLOCATION OF NEARLY $12 BILLION DOLLARS IN COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT-DISASTER RECOVERY FUNDS FOR COMMUNITIES ACROSS 24 STATES AND TERRITORIES.

THE STATE OF IOWA RECEIVED $134.6 MILLION DOLLARS FOR SEVERE STORM DAMAGE FROM EARLIER IN 2024.

SOUTH DAKOTA WAS AWARDED $15,375,000 FOR FLOOD DAMAGE.

THE DISASTER RECOVERY FUNDS WILL HELP REBUILD HOMES, DEVELOP AFFORDABLE HOUSING, ASSIST IMPACTED SMALL BUSINESSES, AND REPAIR ROADS, SCHOOLS, WATER TREATMENT PLANTS AND OTHER INFRASTRUCTURE.

Greenfield file photo